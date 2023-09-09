Woman Extradited From Jamaica For 2022 Bridgeport Murder, Police Say

On Thursday, Sept. 7, members of the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds into custody in Jamaica for the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, murder of Andre Brown in Bridgeport.

Reynolds had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Brigeport Police.

Brown was found around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after Bridgeport Police responded to 100 Marcel St. on the report of a party shot, Gilleran said.

Emergency personnel located him lying in the front yard at that location and quickly transported him to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Reynolds was charged with:

Murder

Three counts of commission of a felony with a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

She is being held on $2.5 million bail. Reynolds is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, Sept. 8.

