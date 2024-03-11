Mostly Cloudy 42°

23-Year-Old Woman Dead, 4 Injured In Bridgeport Crash

A woman was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

The area of the fatal crash. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The collision occurred in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the intersection of Seaview and Stratford avenues.

According to Bridgeport Police Sgt. Darryl Wilson., responding officers found a black 2017 Ford Focus with an unresponsive driver and three passengers who were removed from the vehicle and transported to the Bridgeport Hospital Medical Center. 

In the second vehicle, a blue 2008 Audi A4, an unresponsive woman was transported to the same hospital, Wilson said.

A preliminary investigation confirmed the Focus, driven by a 23-year-old woman, was traveling south on Seaview Avenue and approached the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Connecticut Avenue. 

The Focus attempted to go through the intersection and the vehicle was struck by a blue 2008 Audi A4 being driven by a 33-year-old woman traveling west on Connecticut Avenue, Wilson said.

The 23-year-old driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and died around 10:30 p.m., he added.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. 

The passengers, a 39-year-old woman, is listed in stable condition, an 18-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old suffered minor injuries, Wilson said.

The Audi driver is listed in stable condition.

The incident is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Andre Orum of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 475-422-6612, Andrew.Orum@bridgeportct.gov, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS. 

"The Bridgeport Police Department's thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends," Wilson said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

