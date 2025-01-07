Wanted CT Man Nearly Crashes Into State Trooper On Bridgeport Highway; Loaded Gun Found: Police

Bryan Garcia, of New Haven, faces charges of reckless driving and possessing a weapon in a motor vehicle following his arrest on Sunday, Jan. 5, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident began just before 11 p.m. in Bridgeport when a state police sergeant noticed a car speeding up behind him on Route 8 at more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 mph. The vehicle was moving so fast that the sergeant had to swerve to avoid a crash, police said.

As the sergeant caught up, Garcia was seen weaving across multiple lanes of traffic to pass other vehicles. At one point, he appeared to exit onto I-95 but suddenly veered across a grassy divider to rejoin Route 8, police said.

The sergeant initiated a traffic stop, and Garcia pulled over shortly after.

During the stop, Garcia opened the glove box to retrieve paperwork for the rental car he was driving. Inside, the sergeant spotted a loaded .40-caliber pistol, authorities said.

This discovery compounded Garcia’s legal troubles, as police determined he was also wanted on an unrelated warrant out of North Haven, officials said.

Police seized the firearm as evidence and arrested Garcia. He was released on a $1,000 bond and turned over to North Haven authorities.

