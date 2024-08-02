Trumbull Man Calls 911 After Shooting, Critically Wounding 40-Year-Old In Bridgeport

The shooting took place in Bridgeport around 10:20 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, in the 1800 block of Seaview Avenue, near Bridgeport Hospital.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, the department received multiple 911 calls, including one from a 54-year-old Trumbull man who said he had shot the wounded man.

The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, Gilleran said.

"The Trumbull man was one of the first callers to report the shooting to police and has given a statement to the case officer," Gilleran said.

Gilleran did not provide the shooter's name or if he has been charged.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the criminal investigation.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Det. Todd Toth at 203-581-5244 or the Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

