Trader Joe’s Opening New Stores In Shelton, Hampden

The popular grocery chain confirmed it will open a new store in Hamden at 46 Skiff St. and another will open in Shelton at 801 Bridgeport Ave. The new locations will be Trader Joe's 10th and 11th Connecticut stores.

Trader Joe’s has not said when the doors will open.

In a statement, the company said, “We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year.”

Shoppers in Hamden and Shelton will soon have shorter drives for their favorite Trader Joe’s staples.

