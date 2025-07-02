Tick Takeover: Pleasure Beach Shuts Down For 2025 As Invasive Insects Overrun Shore

Bridgeport officials announced the closure on Facebook after "extensive consultation with state environmental experts." The Asian longhorned tick has established itself on the shoreline as part of its fast-moving spread across the Northeast.

What makes this tick especially concerning is its ability to reproduce asexually. Unlike most ticks, a single female can create an entire colony, and the parasite feeds on a wide range of hosts — from wildlife and livestock to pets and humans.

Experts warn the longhorned tick can carry a host of serious illnesses, including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and the bacteria Ehrlichia chaffeensis, which causes the potentially life-threatening disease ehrlichiosis.

The Pleasure Beach fishing pier is also off-limits for the rest of 2025.

Along with ticks, several protected bird species nest on Pleasure Beach, "further reinforcing the need to reduce human interference and allow conservation efforts to continue uninterrupted," Bridgeport officials said in the post.

City leaders aim to reopen Pleasure Beach in 2026. Until then, health officials urge residents to choose alternate swimming spots and to practice strict tick-prevention measures outdoors.

