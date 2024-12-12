Tavares Jefferson, 47, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 90 years in prison two months after a jury convicted him of multiple charges, including murder, first-degree assault, and weapons violations, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said Thursday, Dec. 12.

The violent incident, which shocked the community, took place on Oct. 2, 2020, when Jefferson walked into a Bridgeport barbershop and shot 40-year-old Jamain Allen six times, killing the barber, according to prosecutors.

Jefferson also wounded Jose Rivera, 39, an assistant in the shop, in what authorities described as retaliation for a drug-related dispute involving Allen’s brother.

Prosecutors said Jefferson targeted the men because he believed Allen's brother had stolen three kilograms—more than six pounds—of cocaine.

"This was an execution. (Jefferson) calmly walked into the barbershop and executed an innocent man,” Assistant State’s Attorney Michael DeJoseph told the court in October while urging that Jefferson remain jailed until sentencing, CT Insider reported.

Jefferson has been held on a $5 million bond since his conviction.

