Tarik Francis, 29, was convicted of murder with special circumstances on Wednesday, Oct. 1, the Office of the State's Attorney announced. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Francis was accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Candace Goodwin, and his best friend's father, Austin Burgher, 59, at a Bridgeport home on Sept. 9, 2021. He barricaded himself inside for more than two hours before surrendering to police.

Police said he fired at two officers who first arrived at the home for a welfare check, but the jury acquitted him on charges of attempted murder.

State's Attorney Joseph T. Corradino thanked officers for their work on the case.

“We rely on the experience and professionalism of our law enforcement officers to bring these cases to a close for the victims and the safety of the community,” Corradino said.

A judge will sentence Francis on Dec. 16.

