Suspicious Death: Woman's Body Found Behind American Legion In Bridgeport

The incident occurred in Bridgeport around 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at 1028 Stratford Ave.

Bridgeport Police officers responded to the area and found a deceased female in the rear parking lot near a dumpster, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed the woman was dead.

The Detective Bureau responded and took charge of the investigation. The Forensic Identification Unit has since processed the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has removed the unidentified body, Gilleran said.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this "suspicious death" should contact the case officer, Detective Keith Hanson, at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

