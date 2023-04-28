Student Kidnapping Attempt: Bridgeport Man Charged In 2 Cases, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 11 a.m., Thursday, April 27 at Central High School.

According to Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Officer Dani Soto was dispatched to Central High School to check on the welfare of an 18-year-old female student.

The student lost cell phone contact with a friend as she was leaving the school campus and walking toward North Avenue. Officer Soto confirmed with school security that the female student was located off campus and was in a safe environment.

The female student told police a man attempted to lure her into his car on the school campus before walking away from the suspect towards a pathway that connects the campus to North Avenue.

The suspect exited his car and grabbed onto the victim and then attempted to drag the victim back toward his car as she yelled for help.

The victim was able to break free and escape toward North Avenue, Gilleran said.

Officer Soto contacted the Bridgeport Police Department’s Fusion Center where the staff was able to review city and Board of Education cameras.

The Fusion Center quickly provided Officer Sotto with a suspect vehicle and last known location.

The suspect was apprehended in his vehicle on Taft Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Antonio Dossantos of Bridgeport, was interviewed by Detective Angel Llanos and confessed to the crimes, Gilleran said.

Dossantos was charged with:

Unlawful restraint

Breach of Peace

A criminal attempt at kidnapping

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Following his arrest, Bridgeport Police Officer Lesley Billingslea took a similar complaint of an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 26, at approximately 10:30 am.

The suspect attempted to lure a 15-year-old Central High School student into his car near the Eaton Street gate to the campus, Gilleran said.

After further investigation, Detective Llanos was able to positively identify Dossantos as the suspect in the incident, police said

Dossantos was charged additionally with risk of injury to a child and breach of peace.

"I commend Officer Dani Soto, Officer Lesley Billingslea, Detective Angel Llanos, and members of the Fusion Center for their due diligence in bringing both incidents to a speedy conclusion," Gilleran said.

Anyone with additional information regarding either incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department case officer, Detective Angel Llanos, at 203-581-5238.

d Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.