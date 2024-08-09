Overcast and Breezy 81°

Strong Winds From Debby Knock Out Power To Thousands In Fairfield County

Strong gusty winds of around 40 to 50 miles per hour from Tropical Depression Debby have left thousands without power in Connecticut.

Strong wind gusts are leading to power outages over a broad area.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, around 8,900 customers are in the dark statewide.

Here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

  • Fairfield - 5,878
  • Hartford - 867
  • New London - 689
  • Litchfield - 569
  • Windham - 493
  • New Haven - 225
  • Middlesex - 95
  • Tolland - 58

Among the most heavily affected areas are Monroe (1,080 without power), Danbury (966), Greenwich (809), Norwalk (746), Wilton (525), Farmington (511), Ridgefield (454), Stamford (420), and New Canaan (388).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

