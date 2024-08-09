Strong Winds From Debby Knock Out Power To Thousands In Fairfield County

At around 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, around 8,900 customers are in the dark statewide.

Here's a rundown of customers without power by county:

Fairfield - 5,878

Hartford - 867

New London - 689

Litchfield - 569

Windham - 493

New Haven - 225

Middlesex - 95

Tolland - 58

Among the most heavily affected areas are Monroe (1,080 without power), Danbury (966), Greenwich (809), Norwalk (746), Wilton (525), Farmington (511), Ridgefield (454), Stamford (420), and New Canaan (388).

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.