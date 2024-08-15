Stolen Chevy Silverado Recovered During Bridgeport Traffic Stop

The arrest occurred in Bridgeport around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when the trooper was monitoring traffic on southbound I-95.

According to State Police, the trooper followed the Chevrolet to the Exit 26 off-ramp on I-95 southbound while confirming that the vehicle was reported stolen in Stratford.

He spotted the truck parked along the curb on Yale Street in Bridgeport and saw that the driver, identified as Kenneth Ramos of Bridgeport, was still in the vehicle.

The trooper then positioned their cruiser to prevent the vehicle from leaving the scene. From this position, the trooper initiated a traffic stop and instructed Ramos to exit the vehicle, state police said.

Ramos complied and was secured in handcuffs for the remainder of the investigation.

The investigation found that Ramos was also driving on a suspended license, state police said.

Ramos was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and the larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Stratford Police Department was advised of the stolen vehicle’s recovery, and the Chevrolet was towed from the scene.

Ramos was held on a $7,500 bond.

