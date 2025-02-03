State Slams ‘Flawed’ Investigation Behind Fatal Bridgeport Police Shooting

Jonathan Mark Lewis Bell, 39, was shot and killed in Ansonia on Feb. 4, 2024, after Bridgeport narcotics police received a tip that a suspected drug dealer known as "JB" was carrying a gun in his Mercedes-Benz SUV, Office of Inspector General report said.

Without confirming the presence of a weapon, officers tried to pull over Bell's car. But he refused to stop and sped away, leading police on a dangerous pursuit through city streets and onto Route 8, the report continued.

The chase ended in Ansonia when Bell lost control and crashed into a house on Division Street. Officers immediately surrounded the vehicle, blocking any escape and ordering Bell and his girlfriend to show their hands. The woman, sitting in the passenger seat, raised her hands and appeared frightened, the report said.

As a distraction, Sergeant Christopher Robinson shattered the driver’s side windows. Bell then knocked out the broken glass with his hand. Officer Wilberto Rivera-Colon pulled Bell’s girlfriend from the SUV. At that moment, Bell moved toward the passenger seat.

Believing Bell was reaching for a gun, Officer Matthew Hoffman fired once, striking him. Rivera-Colon, mistakenly thinking Bell had fired back, shot into the SUV. Hearing gunfire, Robinson also opened fire, the report said.

When officers pulled Bell from the vehicle, he had been shot multiple times. No weapon was found on him, in the front seat, or on his girlfriend, the report said.

The state’s investigation found serious tactical failures throughout the operation. Officers relied entirely on a confidential informant’s claim that Bell was armed, escalated the situation unnecessarily, and failed to properly assess the threat before opening fire, the report concluded.

The investigation has determined that the police tactics in several respects were flawed, and the justifiability of the shooting is questionable, but there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.

Bridgeport authorities have not announced any disciplinary action.

Bell’s family has not publicly commented on the findings.

