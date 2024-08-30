Spotted Lanternfly Located In Bridgeport, If You See One Squish It, Officials Say

The latest sightings have been in Bridgeport parks and the community garden, according to the Bridgeport Sustainability Office and Parks and Recreation Department, which reported that residents spotted lanternflies in these areas.

Both departments are asking residents for their assistance in getting rid of the dangerous pest.

City officials said that if you see a spotted lanternfly (SLF), please kill it; they are an invasive pest.

"Look for the spotted red wings on its back. If you see eggs growing on your trees or dead wood, do not remove any wood or infested material; instead:

Report potential sightings. If you suspect you have found a SLF, snap a picture and fill out this SLF Reporting Form.

Kill any spotted lanternflies you find immediately.

Follow these tips for dealing with spotted lanternflies.

Residents should also check vehicles for stowaways. When traveling through areas with known or suspected SLF populations, inspect vehicles, trailers, and other items for SLF adults and egg masses. These insects are known to hitch a ride on vehicles and even clothing.

"The Parks and Recreation Department and Sustainability Office thank our residents for helping get rid of the spotted lanternfly and keeping our parks and environment healthy," the departments said.

For more information, see the Spotted Lanternfly Management for Residents guide from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/CAES/CAPS/CAES-SLF-Residential-Factsheet.pdf.

The main thing to remember is if you see one, step on it.

