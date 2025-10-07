Shelley Suttles was picking up a few items at a convenience store on Sept. 30 when he bought an Ultimate 7s scratch ticket, according to the Connecticut Lottery. He scratched it right there and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I almost passed out,” Suttles told the CT Lottery. “I scratched off the box and saw a million dollars. I’ve never seen a million dollars on a ticket before. I picked up the phone and told my sister, and she started screaming. She couldn’t believe it either.”

The big win comes just months after another lucky streak. Suttles, a regular player, also won $100,000 earlier this year playing the Cash5 game.

He plans to use his new windfall of cash to help pay his bills and pay it forward with a donation to his church.

