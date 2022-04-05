Mechanical Issue Causes Closure Of School In Bridgeport

A Fairfield County elementary school will be closed for the second-straight day as the district contends with mechanical issues.

An alert was issued by school officials in Bridgeport advising that one of the city’s elementary schools would be closed on Tuesday, April 5.

On Monday, April 4, the John Winthrop Elementary School on Eckart Street was closed due to a reported water leak, which officials said impacted the school's boilers and required repairs.

The following day on Tuesday, April 5, a notice was posted on the district’s website and social media accounts announcing that the building would again be closed.

It is unclear if Tuesday’s closure was tied to Monday’s water leak. No other schools in Bridgeport were impacted.

