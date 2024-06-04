Fair 67°

School Bus Catches Fire In Bridgeport

All people aboard a Fairfield County school bus were able to get off safely when the vehicle caught fire.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Kathy Reakes
The fire occurred in Bridgeport around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, at Jones Avenue and Oak Street.

According to Tiadora Josef, the Bridgeport Fire Department spokeswoman, the first responding units confirmed the bus was engulfed in flames.

"Everyone was off the bus when units responded," she said.

Josef did not respond with information on whether students were onboard at the time of the fire.

Additional crews were requested due to exposure issues. 

The fire was declared under control in 30 minutes and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

