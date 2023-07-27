Poll: Crime Numbers Down In Bridgeport, Do You Feel Safer?

Poll As crime numbers go down, do you feel safer? YES NO Submit Vote View Results Current Results As crime numbers go down, do you feel safer? YES 0%

The most notable statistical decrease can be found in shooting incidents throughout Bridgeport, said Mayor Joe Ganim.

According to city officials:

The number of shooting incidents has dropped by almost 34 percent from this time last year

Non-fatal shooting victims at a 40 percent decrease

Fatal shooting victims at a 33 percent decrease.

Officials point to the "avid" efforts being put in to boost recruitment throughout the department while continuing initiatives to build community engagement.

“With safety being my number one priority in Bridgeport, I’m very happy that we are starting to see a decline in our crime statistics,” said Ganim. “Our residents deserve to feel safe, especially during the warmer seasons, so our children and families can enjoy all the amenities and events that Bridgeport has to offer.

"I want to thank the Bridgeport Police Department for their continued hard work in protecting Bridgeport and committing themselves to their initiatives of recruiting and increasing community engagement.”

The department’s large social media presence has been one of the most significant tools being used to communicate with Bridgeport residents, especially when providing updates on criminal activity, officials said.

Officers have been heavily involved in community affairs in recent months, allowing neighborhoods to build relationships with those that protect them.

With these relationships being displayed on social media, recruitment efforts have also added to the decrease in crime, as the department has made large strides toward strengthening the manpower of the department, Ganim said.

In addition, the Bridgeport Police Department has also applied for the Justice Education Center grant, which would fund two officers to each of the three housing complexes in Bridgeport for three days a week, eight hours a day for a 6-week period.

“We’re currently down 60 officers but have managed to increase our police presence downtown and increase community efforts throughout our department in recent months," said Police Chief Roderick Porter. "In turn, the residents of Bridgeport have begun to feel safer and I’m very humbled to know our efforts are paying off.”

