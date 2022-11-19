Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store

Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov.

The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford.

Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41, both of Bridgeport, were allegedly spotted by a loss prevention officer putting items in a shopping bag and clothes hamper, said the Milford Police.

The two women then left the store without paying, police said.

The merchandise was valued at $2,642.77, police added.

Both were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

