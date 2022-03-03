Woman Nabbed For Assaulting Juvenile On I-95 In Bridgeport

A Fairfield County woman has been charged for allegedly beating a juvenile in the head and face on I-95 after cutting her off at an exit.

Allyah Beeman, age 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, March 2, for the incident which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the I-95 exit in Bridgeport.

The incident began when a juvenile was driving on I-95 in the right lane and had her turning signal on to exit, said the Connecticut State Police.

While attempting to exit, a silver Ford Focus, driven by Beeman passed her on the right shoulder and cut in front of her vehicle, state police said.

As the juvenile continued to exit Beeman stopped in the middle of the off-ramp and prevented the juvenile from going around her. She then got out of her vehicle and began yelling at the juvenile and started to approach her, state police said.

The juvenile, afraid of what might happen, put a cell phone on video and attached it to her window.

As Beeman approached the juvenile's car she kept yelling that she was going to hit her and when she reached the driver's side door state police said she grabbed the juvenile by the hair and began hitting and punching her in the face and head.

After a few minutes, the juvenile was able to get off the ground and began to try and defend herself and Beeman turned and walked back to her car, state police said.

Beeman yelled at the juvenile to follow her, but the juvenile called 911 and pulled over to wait for the police to arrive.

The juvenile captured Beeman's face on her cell phone video and posted it online and was able to find out her name after police found that a fake tag was her Ford Focus and could not identify her, state police said.

Police were then able to positively identify Beeman and after the victim was able to pick her photo out of a lineup, a warrant was issued for her arrest, state police said,

Beeman turned herself in to police on Wednesday and was charged with:

Driving an unregistered vehicle

Improper use of a license tag, registration

Driving while license under suspension

Improper parking

Assault

Breach of peace

Reckless endangerment

She was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

