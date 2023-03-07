Update: ID Released For Food Delivery Driver Shot Dead In Bridgeport, Shooter Nabbed

Police have identified the Chinese food delivery driver allegedly shot and killed by a teen in Fairfield County.

Jiabin Lin, age 36, of Flushing, Queens, was working as a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant in Bridgeport when he was shot and killed on Saturday, March 4 in a parking lot, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Gilleran said Lin had no known next of kin in the US, but his family in China has been notified.

Lin's alleged 17-year-old killer was also arrested, Gilleran said.

Within minutes of the police responding to a ShotSpotter activation and calls from the public regarding Lin's shooting, Officer Sorie Kamara engaged an armed 17-year-old suspect in foot pursuit on Tudor Street. The juvenile suspect was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest, Gilleran added.

Gilleran said during the investigation, several items of evidence were collected, including ballistic. The investigation produced leads with the 17-year-old Bridgeport teen becoming "a strong person of interest."

On the night of the murder, the teen, expected to be named on Tuesday, March 7, was charged with interfering with a police officer, assault on a police officer, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

An investigation determined the shell casings collected at the scene matched the bullets fired from the teen's gun, police said.

On Monday, March 6, he was also charged with a criminal attempt of robbery and murder in the commission of a felony, Gilleran said.

The teen is being held on a $3 million bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 7.

