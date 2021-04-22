Two Women, Child Killed In Two-Vehicle CT Crash That Also Injured Fairfield County Woman

Speed is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle head-on crash that killed a toddler and two women on Route 34 in Connecticut.

The crash took place around 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 21 on Roosevelt Drive (Route 34) in the area of Argonne Terrace in Seymour, said Seymour Chief of Police Paul Satkowski.

Satkowski said when officers arrived on the scene they found a two-vehicle head-on crash with significant front-end damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle, a woman from the Brookfield area, was extricated by Fire Department personnel and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle was occupied by a female driver and a female passenger and toddler in the rear seat. All three were pronounced dead on the scene, Satkowski said,

A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle was traveling east on Roosevelt Drive toward the City of Derby. The second vehicle was traveling westbound toward the Town of Oxford.

In the area of Argonne Terrace, the first vehicle traveling east failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway at which time it crossed the double center line and crashed head-on into the vehicle traveling west, the chief said.

"Speed is considered to be a factor in this crash," Satkowski said.

Police say all three of the victims killed are from Connecticut.

Police are still trying to figure out the relationship among the victims, which they say has made notifying the family difficult.

The investigation remains active and police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 203-881-7600

