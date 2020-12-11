Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Two Cats Killed, Another Saved During Apartment Fire In Bridgeport

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Bridgeport firefighters were able to save a cat found in an apartment fire with oxygen.
Bridgeport firefighters were able to save a cat found in an apartment fire with oxygen. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Fire Department

Two cats were killed in a Fairfield County apartment fire, but another was saved with help from firefighters.

The fire took place in a home on Sanford Place in Bridgeport while the resident was not at home, said the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Officials say they believe a hoarding condition inside the apartment helped fuel the flames.

Firefighters said two cats inside the apartment perished while firefighters were able to save another with the help of oxygen.

The apartment received minimal damage.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.