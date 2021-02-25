Two-Alarm Condo Fire Breaks Out In Fairfield County

Two units of a four-story wood-frame condo complex in Fairfield County were deemed uninhabitable and a resident was burned after a swift-moving fire started in one of the units.

The fire started around 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the area of Deer Hill Avenue and Wooster Street, in Danbury said James Gagliardo, of the Danbury Fire Department.

Arriving units were flagged down by neighbors in front of 130 Deer Hill Ave. directing them to a 4-story wood frame condo complex with smoke showing from the rear of the building, Gagliardo said.

A second alarm was declared bringing additional units to the scene to battle heavy fire conditions on the third and fourth floors in the rear and fire extending to the attic.

"Fortunately, the single occupant of the fire unit was able to self-evacuate and was at the hospital for evaluation of burns prior to the arrival of the fire department," Gagliardo said.

The occupant’s pets were located and placed in the care of a neighbor.

Fire units quickly knocked down the fire and conducted an overhaul to confirm no further extension and that the fire was fully extinguished.

With the assistance of Eversource Electric & Gas, the affected units were isolated so that unaffected units were able to be re-occupied.

Danbury Emergency Management coordinated with the Red Cross for occupants of two units that were untenable.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is in the process of investigating the cause of the fire.

