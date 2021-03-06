Truck Driver Injured After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames At Fairfield County Shopping Complex

A service truck driver was injured after his vehicle burst into flames at a busy shopping complex in Fairfield County.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at 590 Danbury Road (Route 35) in Ridgefield, just off the intersection to Route 7.

Ridgefield Professional Firefighters and Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Ridgefield Fire Police assisted with traffic control.

The vehicle operator was transported to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.

The Ridgefield Fire Marshall responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.