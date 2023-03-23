Police Seeking Public's Help To ID Homicide Victim In Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who was found dead inside a garage.

The man was found in Bridgeport around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 21 when officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of North Avenue and Clinton Avenue, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Responding officers canvassed the area on foot and ultimately located an unresponsive man laying inside a garage in the 900 block of Clinton Avenue, Gilleran said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the person dead. On Wednesday, March 23, his death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner's Office.

"The deceased man appears to be homeless and has not yet been identified. Injuries to his body are suspicious," Gilleran said.

The man is described as a being Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 135 pounds, with straight black hair, and brown eyes (approximate age is 30-35 years old). At the time of death, the victim wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad has officially taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime and the identity of the victim is requested to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.