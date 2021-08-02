Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Police Searching For Missing Mother, Three Children

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ashley Kulig Photo Credit: Ludlow Police Department
Isaac Krupa Photo Credit: Ludlow Police Department
Grace Krupa Photo Credit: Ludlow Police Department
Aiden Reeves Photo Credit: Ludlow Police Department

Authorities are asking the public for help verifying the safety of a mother and her three children who've gone missing in Massachusetts.

The Ludlow Police Department in Hampden County reported that 9-year-old Aiden Reeves, 5-year-old Grace Krupa, and 3-year-old Isaac Krupa were last seen on May 5.

Police said the three children may be in the company of their mother, 30-year-old Ashley Kulig. Kulig is described as being 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Aiden is described as being 4-foot-3. Both Grace and Isaac are 3 feet tall. All the children are described as having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 413-583-8305.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.