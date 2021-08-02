Police Searching For Missing Mother, Three Children

Authorities are asking the public for help verifying the safety of a mother and her three children who've gone missing in Massachusetts.

The Ludlow Police Department in Hampden County reported that 9-year-old Aiden Reeves, 5-year-old Grace Krupa, and 3-year-old Isaac Krupa were last seen on May 5.

Police said the three children may be in the company of their mother, 30-year-old Ashley Kulig. Kulig is described as being 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Aiden is described as being 4-foot-3. Both Grace and Isaac are 3 feet tall. All the children are described as having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 413-583-8305.

