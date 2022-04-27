Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Bridgeport Girl

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The teen, Tamari Requena, of Bridgeport, was reported missing after not coming home from Harding High School on Tuesday, April 26.

She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black and blue Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

Tamari is known to frequent the park on the grounds of Luis Munoz Marin Elementary and the surrounding east side, Appleby said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 475-319-0244 or at Anthony.Caiazzo@bridgeportct.gov.

