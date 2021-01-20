Police Officer Fired For Using Excessive Force In Bridgeport

A longtime police officer has been fired for using excessive force during an arrest.

Officer Richard Cretella, a 20-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department, was fired on Wednesday, Jan. 20 for an incident that took place on Wednesday, April 1, said Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia.

“After careful review of all evidence and rebuttal information provided during his Due Process Hearing, it is clear that Officer Cretella engaged in utilizing excessive force during an incident involving a City of Bridgeport resident, said Garcia.

During the incident in question, Cretella was allegedly trying to control a teenager, who was charged with interfering with police after being stopped for a curfew violation.

A video of the alleged abuse, posted to YouTube, shows Cretella striking the teen while on the ground, and putting him in a headlock.

"Officer Cretella engaged in inappropriate behavior that is not reflective of the department and will not be condoned or tolerated," Garcia said.

Police declined to comment if Cretella faces charges.

