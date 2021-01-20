Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspect In Best Buy Robbery In Fairfield County

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for allegedly stealing numerous items from a Best Buy in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 2:36 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, when a man entered the Best Buy store, located at 330 Connecticut Ave, in Norwalk, and stole a Garmin GPS and two Nextbase Dash cameras, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

As the man attempted to leave the store with the stolen merchandise he was approached by two Best Buy employees who attempted to check the items he was holding. The suspect displayed a red pocket knife and exited the store, Gulino said.

He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver SUV, possibly a 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape XLT, with no front license plate, she added.

The vehicle is equipped with a sunroof and roof rack.

The vehicle used in the robbery. Norwalk Police Department

The man was described as a dark-skinned Black male, possibly wearing a wig, a black hoody, grey sweat pants, and black sneakers.

He was also wearing a black and white COVID mask.

Police are asking that anyone that recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident, contact Det. Nick Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185, or Nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.