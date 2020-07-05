Pair Of Overnight Shootings Under Investigation In Bridgeport

A pair of overnight shootings are under investigation in Bridgeport.

Early Sunday morning, July 5 the Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management received calls from separate hospitals regarding gunshot-wound victims who came into their emergency rooms.

Police say the victim of a shooting on Arctic Street was treated at Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds to the ankle and wrist. The victim, who was treated around 4 a.m., was "not saying much," people said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

At around 4:20 a.m., another person was treated at St. Vincent's Hospital with two shots to the lower back.

The victim, whose injuries are also non-life-threatening, said the incident happened on Fremont St., D.B. notified as well.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact BPD via the TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.