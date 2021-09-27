One Killed, Two Injured In Fairfield County Crash

A Fairfield County man was killed and two others injured during an early morning crash.

The crash took place around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 on Danbury Road near the intersection of Route 35 in Ridgefield.

According to Captain Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police Department, said Nicholas Vega, age 25, of Danbury, was killed during the crash.

Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling north on Danbury crossed over into the southbound lane striking another vehicle, driven by 71-year-old Edward Makowski, of Bethel.

The drivers of both vehicles and the passenger, identified as Stefanie Ruiz, age 21, of Stamford, had to be extricated and transported to the Danbury Hospital for evaluation of their injuries, Platt said.

Vega was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone that may have witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact the Ridgefield Police Department at 203- 438-6531.

