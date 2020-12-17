One Killed After Firery Crash Into Business At Fairfield Shopping Center

One person was killed after a vehicle slammed into a business at a Fairfield County shopping center.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Thruway Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave., in Greenwich, said Captain Mark Zuccerella.

Accoding to Zuccerella, the Greenwich Police Department, Greenwich Fire Department, and Greenwich Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the center on the report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a store in the shopping center.

A fire resulted from the collision, he said.

Police did not reveal which store had been damaged.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle operator is dead. There are no reports of other injured parties.

Greenwich Fire Department has contained the fire and will be turning the scene over to the Greenwich Police Department.

The Thruway Shopping Center is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

