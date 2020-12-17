Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest CT Positive-Test Rate; Rundown Of Cases By Counties, Communities
Police & Fire

One Killed After Firery Crash Into Business At Fairfield Shopping Center

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Thruway Shopping Center where the incident occurred.
The Thruway Shopping Center where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed after a vehicle slammed into a business at a Fairfield County shopping center.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Thruway Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave., in Greenwich, said Captain Mark Zuccerella.

Accoding to Zuccerella, the Greenwich Police Department, Greenwich Fire Department, and Greenwich Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the center on the report of a motor vehicle that crashed into a store in the shopping center. 

 A fire resulted from the collision, he said.

Police did not reveal which store had been damaged.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle operator is dead. There are no reports of other injured parties.

Greenwich Fire Department has contained the fire and will be turning the scene over to the Greenwich Police Department. 

 The Thruway Shopping Center is closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.