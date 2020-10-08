Norwalk Man Who Tried To Conceal Handgun Caught With Cocaine, Crack, Bridgeport PD Says

Police found a concealed handgun, narcotics, cocaine, crack and marijuana in the vehicle of a Fairfield County man who ran a stop sign, bringing their total of recovered illegal firearms this month to more than than 30, with 20 subsequent arrests, police said.

Bridgeport Police were patrolling the area of Lenox Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 following an alert from ShotSpotter when they stopped a vehicle that ran a stop sign in the area of Howard Avenue.

The driver, 22-year-old Michael Hudson of Norwalk, reportedly had an expired vehicle registration and a driver's license that had been expired for years.

Police allegedly noticed that Hudson was attempting to hide a handgun from their line of sight.

A subsequent search of Hudson's vehicle and person turned up narcotics, cocaine, crack cocaine and over a half-ounce of marijuana, police said.

Hudson was allegedly violating his parole.

He was charged with the felonies of:

criminal possession of a firearm,

carrying a pistol without a permit,

illegally possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He was also charged with misdemeanors of:

operating a motor vehicle under suspension,

possessing drugs with intent to sell,

one count of illegal possession of a narcotic,

possessing more than half an ounce of marijuana.

Hudson's bail bond was set at $100,000.

“Anyone that has a weapon and the intent to cause harm to another person will be caught," stated Bridgeport Acting Police Chief Rebecca Garcia. "This is not okay, and we need everyone in Bridgeport to say the same thing and mean it – this is not OK.

“We’ll do our part, but we need full engagement of friends, family members, the entire community - to report any illegal guns or provide an anonymous tip – and we’ll get them off the street.”

