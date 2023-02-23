Nightclub Shooting: Man Wanted In Bridgeport Nabbed By US Marshals

A man wanted in connection with a shooting and assault at a Fairfield County nightclub has been apprehended by the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Christian Xavier Lopez-Rivera, age 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23 for his involvement in the Sunday, Jan. 1, shooting that took place outside Club Azul on Madison Avenue.

During the incident, a Bridgeport man was shot in the leg, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

As a result of the investigation conducted by Detective Jose Bahr, the department was able to secure an arrest warrant for Lopez-Rivera, said Gilleran.

Lopez-Rivera was charged with:

Assault

Assault with a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal discharge of a firearm.

The bond is set at $500,000. Lopez-Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

"Job well done!" Gilleran said.

