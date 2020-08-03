Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Bridgeport Daily Voice serves Bridgeport, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car In Bridgeport

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Kossuth Street and Maple Street in Bridgeport.
The intersection of Kossuth Street and Maple Street in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people sitting inside a vehicle near a busy Fairfield County intersection were shot multiple times and hospitalized, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department received reports of shots fired on Saturday, Aug. 1, first on Kossuth Street, then on Maple Street shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police said that officers responded to the area, where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds who had been sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of the two roadways.

The woman was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital after undergoing surgery early on Sunday, Aug. 2. 

The man was shot in the leg and was treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was or if the pair was targeted. No other details were released by police.

The investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives by calling (203) 576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bridgeport Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.