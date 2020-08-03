Man, Woman Shot Inside Car In Bridgeport

Two people sitting inside a vehicle near a busy Fairfield County intersection were shot multiple times and hospitalized, police said.

The Bridgeport Police Department received reports of shots fired on Saturday, Aug. 1, first on Kossuth Street, then on Maple Street shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police said that officers responded to the area, where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds who had been sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of the two roadways.

The woman was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital after undergoing surgery early on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The man was shot in the leg and was treated at the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was or if the pair was targeted. No other details were released by police.

The investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives by calling (203) 576-TIPS.

