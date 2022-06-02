Man Wanted For Killing Girlfriend In Bridgeport Found Dead In Tennessee

A Fairfield County man considered armed and dangerous who was wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Tennessee, following a standoff with police.

The standoff with Glenn Pettway, age 28, of Bridgeport, took place in Jackson, Tennessee on Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2.

Police were led to Pettway after receiving an anonymous tip that he was hiding out at a location in Jackson, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Pettway had an active arrest warrant for the murder of his girlfriend Marisol Dumeng on Saturday, May 28, said Gilleran.

The US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force immediately acted on the tip relaying information to Tennessee law enforcement. Just after 5 p.m., on Wednesday, June 1, police confirmed Pettway was inside a residence armed with a handgun, Gilleran added.

After a lengthy standoff, entry was made into the Jackson residence on Thursday, he said.

Pettway was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, prior to police making contact with him inside the home, Gilleran said.

Evidence was seized and collected from the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation with additional arrests anticipated, he said.

"This incident came to conclusion with the public's assistance and the speedy actions of multiple agencies nationwide to include the Jackson Tennessee Police Department, US Marshals Service, and multiple units of the Bridgeport Police Department," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8471) or contact BPD Homicide Detective Tom Harper at 203-581-5239.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.