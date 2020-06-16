Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man In Dispute With Wife Had Knives, Wanted Officers To Kill Him, Bridgeport Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Bridgeport Police were able to successfully talk a man into surrendering after threatening officers with two knives.
Police were able to successfully talk a distraught man threatening officers with knives into surrendering following a domestic dispute.

The incident took place around 9:19 p.m., Monday, June 15.

Bridgeport Police received a call that the man wanted officers to kill him, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications.

According to Appleby, the man was in a dispute with his wife when he grabbed the two knives and said he was going to threaten police when they arrived so they would kill him.

“Bridgeport police arrived on the scene, the male went outside with the two knives. The sergeant on scene requested mutual aid for traffic as the responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation," Appleby said.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody after speaking with officers.

Medics responded and took the man into custody for a mental health check.

No injuries were reported.  

Appleby also reported two additional stabbings in Bridgeport on Monday.

The first call came in around 10:40 p.m. when St. Vincent's Medical Center informed police they had just received a stabbing victim. 

Minutes later, around 10:46 p.m., police received a report of a possible stabbing in the 500th block of East Main St.

Additional information was not available regarding the later stabbings. 

