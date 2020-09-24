Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds After Car Crash Near Bridgeport Intersection

Zak Failla
Police are attempting to locate a shooting suspect who is at large after a man was found shot and killed in Fairfield County.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded a stretch of Fox Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, where there was a report of gunshots fired near the intersection of Canfield Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a one-car crash at the intersection, with a man found inside with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by police.

Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Robert Winkler by calling (203) 581-5224 or to call the Bridgeport Police Department’s tip line at (203) 576-TIPS. 

