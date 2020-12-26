Man Arrested For DUI After 'Driving All Over The Road' In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for DUI and other charges after police received a 911 call of a car driving "all over the road."

The incident took place on Sunday, Dec. 20, when shortly after Wilton Police officers were in the area attempting to locate the vehicle, a second 911 call came in that a black 2004 Ford Taurus had driven off the roadway and struck a telephone pole in the area of Ridgefield Road and Nod Hill Road, in Wilton, according to authorities.

Officers located the vehicle and found it was stuck in the snow, running, and being driven by Nicholas Debany, 26, of Greenwich, Wilton Police said.

During the investigation, Debany exhibited several indicators that he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and person, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was heavily slurred, and when removed from the MV he was swaying heavily, police said.

The Standardized Field Sobriety tests were performed and Debany was unable to perform to standard.

Debany was arrested and charged by Wilton Police with:

Operating MV under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Operating an unregistered MV

Failure to carry an insurance card

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in January 2021.

