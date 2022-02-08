Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home.

The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The suspect is described as a thin male who appears to be tattooed on both calves. During the crime, caught on video surveillance, the man is wearing a baseball-style hat with the word “Columbia” written inside an emblem on the front side of the cap, Gilleran said.

The suspect also had what appeared to be the number “93” written in block-type letters on the back of his shirt, police added.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at 203 581-5245 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

