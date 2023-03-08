ID Released For 17-Year-Old Accused Of Gunning Down Delivery Driver In Bridgeport

A 17-year-old teenager who allegedly gunned down a Chinese food delivery man has been identified after his case was moved to adult court.

The case against Justin Castro, of Bridgeport, was transferred to adult court on Tuesday, March 7, for killing Jiabin Lin, age 36, of Flushing, Queens, Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Lin was working as a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant in Bridgeport when he was shot and killed on Saturday, March 4 in a parking lot, said Gilleran.

Gilleran said Lin had no known next of kin in the US, but his family in China has been notified.

Castro was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene of the shooting in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Bridgeport armed with a loaded gun.

An investigation into the shooting revealed ballistic evidence that linked Castro's gun to the crime, Gilleran said.

Castro has been charged with murder in the commission of a felony, along with numerous other charges.

The teen is being held on a $3 million bond.

