Hit-Run: Police Asking For Help Identifying Vehicle Involved In Bridgeport Incident

Police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport.

The crash took place in Bridgeport around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, on Boston Avenue and East Main Street, causing serious injuries to the pedestrian.

The driver stopped and exited the vehicle, noticing the struck pedestrian, before fleeing the scene of the incident without rendering aid, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport Emergency Management.

The vehicle, likely a 2008-2014 GMC Yukon SUV was driven by the unidentified male with an unidentified passenger who appears to be a female, Appleyby said.

The crash is being investigated by Officer T. Gallbronner. The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is seeking any assistance from anyone who may know the vehicle or operator in question.

Please come forward and provide the information to Officer T. Gallbronner at 475-422-3247 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS (7477).

"In the wake of a turbulent start to 2023, with multiple fatal and serious motor vehicle incidents, the Bridgeport Traffic Division would like to reiterate the importance of safely operating the city’s roadways, both as a pedestrian and as a motor vehicle operator," said Appleby.

