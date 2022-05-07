Former High-Ranking Bridgeport Fire Official Charged With Sexual Assault

A former high-ranking Fairfield County fire official has been arrested for an alleged violent sexual assault.

Harold Clarke Sr., age 57, a veteran of more than 30 years at the Bridgeport fire department, was arrested on Thursday, May 5 in connection with a February event in which he allegedly beat and raped a woman, reportedly along with several other men.

Clarke retired as assistant fire chief in February, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport.

He was charged on Thursday with one count of sexual assault, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran with the Bridgeport Police.

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Thursday, Feb. 17, said Gilleran.

It was brought to the Fire Department's attention when the mother of the woman assaulted when to the Bridgeport Fire Department Engine 6 to report the attack, Appleby said at the time.

Detectives assigned to the Bridgeport Police Special Victim’s Unit responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on the report of a 55-year-old woman being treated for a violent sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning, Gilleran said.

As a result of their criminal investigation, detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue, he added.

Detectives were able to confirm Clarke as a suspect in the assault, Gilleran said.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.