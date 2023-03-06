Food Delivery Driver Shot, Killed In Bridgeport

A Chinese food delivery driver was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Bridgeport.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at 1525 Boston Ave.

Officers responded to the apartment complex after receiving phone calls from residents and a Shot Spotter activation, Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police said.

Police officers, along with AMR Ambulance medics, located an unresponsive 35-year-old Flushing New York, man lying on the ground next to an apartment building at 1525 Boston Ave., Gilleran said.

The victim, a Chinese food delivery driver, suffered numerous gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau. The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation and detectives from the Identification Unit are currently processing the scene.

The homicide investigation has produced strong leads and continues at this hour, Gilleran said.

The Bridgeport Police Department is in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.