Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Bridgeport Discharges In Fire

A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and the vehicle became fully engulfed, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

During the investigation, troopers found the Bridgeport man's loaded .45-caliber handgun had discharged within the truck, Goez said.

Andrew Hardial, age 48, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, which he did not have a permit to carry in New Jersey, Goez said.

All the lanes were reopened at about 10 p.m.

