Fatal Shootings Hours Apart Under Investigation In Bridgeport

Police are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that happened within hours of each other over the weekend.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department first responded to a shooting on Worth Street at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, where they found 31-year-old Daron Jones on a porch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said that Jones, a Bridgeport resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. No motive for the shooting has been determined by investigators.

Hours later, there were reports of a shooting at the Keystone Bar on Barnum Avenue shortly before 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Fitzgerald said that Nyair Nixon, 21, was shot multiple times inside the bar, stumbled outside, and collapsed in the street.

After collapsing, Nixon was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Fitzgerald said that upon arrival, officers were confronted by a large hostile crowd that interfered with their ability to secure a crime scene, and additional assistance was necessary to control the crowd.

Stratford Police were called to assist at the scene, and remained to assist for several hours as Bridgeport detectives investigated.

Nixon was transported by paramedics to Bridgeport Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Both homicides - the 17th and 18th in Bridgeport this year - remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the Worth Street shooting has been asked to contact Bridgeport Det. Martin Heanue by calling (203) 581-5242.

Anyone with information regarding the Keystone Bar shooting can contact Det. Robert Winkler at (203) 581-5224.

