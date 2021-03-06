Fairfield Man Busted Selling Ecstasy To Teens, Sending Some To Hospital, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been busted for allegedly selling Ecstasy to teens through Snapchat, causing some to need medical attention.

Farhaan Rajput, age 20, of Greenwich, was arrested on Tuesday, March 2, by Greenwich Police after the department's Narcotics Section obtained information that he was allegedly selling to teens in Greenwich, Captain Mark E. Zuccerella said.

It was alleged that some of his customers were young as 14-years-old and others may have suffered medical emergencies requiring them to be hospitalized, Zuccerella said.

During the investigation, it was also learned that Rajput used the mobile app Snapchat to conduct his business.

A transaction was negotiated between Rajput and police through snapchat and he was arrested when he responded from his residence to the meeting place.

The pills seized tested positive for Ecstasy.

A search warrant was then executed at his home where police seized an additional 22 pills and seven THC cartridges, police said.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt at the sale of a controlled substance to a minor

Possession with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of less than half-ounce of marijuana

Risk of injury to a child

Distributing controlled substance to a person under the age of 18

Rajput is being held on a $150,000 bond.

