Fairfield County Man Rescued After Crashing Pick Up Truck In Pond

First responders rescued a Fairfield County driver after his pickup truck was found partially submerged in a pond following a crash with another vehicle.

The incident took place at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25 in Easton.

Officers responded to Banks Road for a report of a vehicle crash, according to Chief of Easton Police Richard Doyle.

Upon the officers' arrival, they found a partially submerged truck in a pond, about 30 feet from shore with the driver still inside, Doyle said.

Officers deployed a water rescue bag and began to pull the driver to shore. Responding Easton firefighters arrived on the scene and began to assist with the rescue.

The driver, identified as Jorge Leyva, age 48, of Sandy Hook, became stuck in the mud and was eventually freed by police and firefighters.

An investigation determined that Leyva struck a vehicle on Route 136 and left the scene. The operator of the vehicle that was struck followed the vehicle in an attempt to get Leyva to stop, the chief said.

Leyva said he was unfamiliar with the area, lost control on a curve, and entered the water.

Both operators were transported to local hospitals by Easton Emergency Medical Services.

The Easton Fire Department assisted the tow truck operator in removing the vehicle by entering the pond and hooking up the tow line.

DEEP was notified regarding the vehicle in the water and possible fluid spill.

Leyva was charged with evading responsibility and passing in a no-passing zone,

He was released on his own recognizance.

