Dozens Of Witnesses Refuse To Cooperate After 21-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Bridgeport

Zak Failla
PT Barnum apartments in Bridgeport
PT Barnum apartments in Bridgeport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Dozens of witnesses refused to cooperate with investigators after a 21-year-old was found shot and killed in Bridgeport, police said.

Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum apartments on Bird Street, near building four, shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, July 10, where there were reports of gunshots.

Officers on patrol in the area responded to the area, where he was met by a large crowd, Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said. At the scene, they found Bridgeport resident Teon Kelly on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Kelly was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fitzgerald said the officer attempted to identify witnesses, but none would cooperate, though “it appears there were dozens of people present when the shooting occurred.”

The death marks the 10th homicide in Bridgeport this year and the fourth in a month.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477). 

The lead investigator in the case, Det. Jorge Cintron, can also be reached at (203) 581-5227.

